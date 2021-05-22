The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 206,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.