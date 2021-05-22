The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Reduced by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

