The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $283.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.