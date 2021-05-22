The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 5%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -0.17.

About The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

