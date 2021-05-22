The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

