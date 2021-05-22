The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

