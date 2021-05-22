The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

