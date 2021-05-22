TheStreet Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

