TheStreet Lowers Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to D+

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

