thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.86 ($15.12).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.62 ($11.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

