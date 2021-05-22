thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $11.70 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.