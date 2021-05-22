Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 15,249 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.6% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. The firm has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

