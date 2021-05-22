Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of TITN opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

