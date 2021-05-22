Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of TITN opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

