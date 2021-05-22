Tom Rusin Purchases 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.56 ($196.71).

HSV stock opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. HomeServe plc has a 12-month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

HSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.11 ($17.78).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

