Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

