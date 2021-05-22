Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $27.67 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $41.38 or 0.00107728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00373492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00196515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.00881659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 668,639 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

