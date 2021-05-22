Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.59.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$28.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.71. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

