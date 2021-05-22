TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPIC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 481,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,570. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

