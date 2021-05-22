Traders Buy Large Volume of Abercrombie & Fitch Call Options (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,455% compared to the average volume of 1,205 call options.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

