Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,011% compared to the average volume of 1,420 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,033,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,062,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.07 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

