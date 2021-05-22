Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 942 call options.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

