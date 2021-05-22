Traders Purchase High Volume of Ryder System Call Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,420% compared to the average volume of 319 call options.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

