Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $7,232,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.