Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $424.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

