Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Up 2.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

