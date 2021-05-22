Trellis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

