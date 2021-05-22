Triterras, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triterras in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $6.47 on Friday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

