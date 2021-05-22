Triterras, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triterras in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
