Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

