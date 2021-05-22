Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Troilus Gold stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. Troilus Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

