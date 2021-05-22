TrueDeck (TDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $340,449.87

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $340,449.87 and $20,248.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00854148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

