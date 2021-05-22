Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.