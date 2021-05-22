Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

