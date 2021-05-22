TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $481,876.65

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $481,876.65 and approximately $3,561.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00242162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031887 BTC.

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

