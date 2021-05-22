Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $78.08. 195,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,951.51 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,613,676.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $14,266,147. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

