TrustVerse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $213,229.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $213,229.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00850801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

