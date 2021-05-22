TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TTEC were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

