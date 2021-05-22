Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $719,934.65 and $58,129.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.00915169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00089720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

