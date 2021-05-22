Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,133 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,561. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

