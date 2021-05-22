Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 114.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 756,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,968,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,440. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average is $290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,253. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.