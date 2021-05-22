Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $692.52. 761,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.