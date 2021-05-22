Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,013,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510,076. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

