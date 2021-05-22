U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

