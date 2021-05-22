Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.82. 20,013,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,510,076. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

