Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Shares of UBER opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

