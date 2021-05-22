UBIX.Network (UBX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.23 Million

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. UBIX.Network has a total market cap of $36.15 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBIX.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00380654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00197286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00879226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UBIX.Network

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

UBIX.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBIX.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

