UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $138.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,178,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $113,925,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $14,360,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $29,403,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

