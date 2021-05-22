Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $223,234.57 and approximately $2,827.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00189288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003780 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00848440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

