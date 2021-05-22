UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) & Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Head to Head Comparison

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Hyve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.25% 7.48% 5.92% Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UniFirst and Hyve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.26 $135.77 million $7.13 30.29 Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UniFirst and Hyve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hyve Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Hyve Group.

Summary

UniFirst beats Hyve Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors. It operates in Asia, central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019. Hyve Group Plc was incorporated in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

