Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,660. Unilever has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

